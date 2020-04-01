What we know about coronavirus cases in Cayuga County

Streeter has recovered and was discharged from mandatory isolation.

Case No. 3

A woman in her 30s living outside of Auburn also learned on March 22 that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The woman had three known contacts who were placed in mandatory quarantine. Two of the contacts have been discharged. One remains quarantined.

Cuddy said the woman has recovered.

Case No. 4

The fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cayuga County is a man in his 30s. His positive test was announced on Friday, March 27.

The man had 10 known contacts who were notified of his positive test and placed into mandatory quarantine, according to Cuddy. They will remain quarantined until they meet the criteria for discharge.

The man who tested positive for coronavirus is in mandatory isolation.

'Other situations'