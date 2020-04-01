What we know about coronavirus cases in Cayuga County

An out-of-state resident. A college student. Two 30-somethings.
Cayuga County has four confirmed cases of the coronavirus. At a press conference Tuesday, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy shared information — some of which has been previously reported — about the four people.
Case No. 1
Cuddy and Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman announced the county's first confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, March 18. At that press conference, Cuddy said the person was a man in their early 30s. However, at a press conference on Tuesday, Cuddy said the man was actually in his 50s.
The man isn't a Cayuga County resident and doesn't live in New York. He was traveling through Cayuga County on Saturday, March 14, when he fell ill and went to a local healthcare provider. Based on his symptoms, he was tested for the coronavirus and placed under mandatory quarantine.
On March 18, the health department learned that the man tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed in mandatory isolation.
Because he wasn't a Cayuga County resident, the health department identified a location for him to stay while in isolation. He has recovered from the illness and discharged from isolation, according to Cuddy.
Even though the confirmed case isn't counted in New York's statewide tally, Cuddy said the county is including it because the man had to be isolated here.
Case No. 2
The health department announced on March 22 that two women testified positive for COVID-19. The first was a woman in her 20s.
The woman has been identified as Anna Streeter, a SUNY New Paltz student. She spoke to The Citizen on Tuesday about her experience with the virus.
After her positive test, Streeter was placed in mandatory isolation. Cuddy said there were two known contacts in the county — Streeter identified them as her parents — who were placed into mandatory quarantine since they were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Streeter's parents will remain quarantined until April 7.
Streeter has recovered and was discharged from mandatory isolation.
Case No. 3
A woman in her 30s living outside of Auburn also learned on March 22 that she tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman had three known contacts who were placed in mandatory quarantine. Two of the contacts have been discharged. One remains quarantined.
Cuddy said the woman has recovered.
Case No. 4
The fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cayuga County is a man in his 30s. His positive test was announced on Friday, March 27.
The man had 10 known contacts who were notified of his positive test and placed into mandatory quarantine, according to Cuddy. They will remain quarantined until they meet the criteria for discharge.
The man who tested positive for coronavirus is in mandatory isolation.
'Other situations'
Cuddy provided an update on the former Auburn Correctional Facility inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus. While the inmate has been transferred to a western New York prison, the health department conducted an investigation and determined that 17 employees at Auburn Correctional Facility were in direct contact with the positive case. They were placed under mandatory quarantine.
The employees can return to work Wednesday.
The former Auburn inmate's positive test isn't included in the county-wide tally.
Cuddy also had information about a Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee isn't a Cayuga County resident, but the health department was notified of the positive test on Sunday. Contact tracing identified two other staff members who were placed into mandatory quarantine.
Cuddy said that "out of an abundance of caution," other employees at the sheriff's office have been allowed to stay home or work from home.
Summary
As of Tuesday, there are 42 Cayuga County residents in mandatory quarantine. One person — the last of the confirmed cases — remains in mandatory isolation.
Cuddy explained that people who test positive for COVID-19 are placed in mandatory isolation. A mandatory quarantine is used for people who had contact with a confirmed case.
"The purpose of these orders is to reinforce the importance of compliance and restrict the individuals' movements," Cuddy said.
The health department monitors people in mandatory isolation or quarantine. The monitoring includes phone calls and unannounced, in-person visits.
No Cayuga County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
