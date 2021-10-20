What you need to know about early voting in Cayuga, Onondaga counties

In-person voting for the local general election begins this weekend in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Saturday will be the first day of early voting across New York. State law requires a nine-day early voting period prior to Election Day. This year, early voting will run from Saturday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Cayuga County will have three early voting polling locations: Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn and the town offices in Cato and Venice. During early voting, a voter who resides in the county can vote at any polling location. For example, a voter from Auburn could vote at the Cato or Venice locations.

The county's early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 28; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday, Oct. 27; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

In Onondaga County, there will be six early voting sites. Two are in the city of Syracuse: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park and Syracuse Community Connection. The other sites are Camillus Town Hall, Clay Town Hall courtroom, DeWitt Town Hall courtroom and LaFayette Fire Station No. 1.

The early voting hours will be different in Onondaga County. The polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. During the week, the sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state Board of Elections has issued guidance on how local election boards should handle in-person voting and prevent the spread of the virus. One recommendation is to require voters to wear masks in polling places.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections said in a news release Wednesday that voters must wear masks in polling locations. There won't be a similar policy in Cayuga County, where it will be recommended that voters wear masks. Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said poll workers will be required to wear masks.

Anyone who casts a ballot during early voting is ineligible to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 2. The early votes won't be counted until the polls close at 9 p.m. on election night.

