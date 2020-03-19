What you need to know about filing for unemployment benefits in New York

New York state has made changes to the process of filing claims for unemployment benefits due to the tremendous increase in the number of people trying to file in recent days.

The state is waiving the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for people who are out of work due to coronavirus (COVID-19) closures or quarantines.

For the time being, people filing a new claim should file based on the first letter of their last name.

People with last names starting with A-F should file their claim on Monday, last names starting with G-N should file on Tuesday, and last names starting with O-Z should file claims on Wednesday. Anyone who missed their filing day should file on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Filing later in the week will not delay payments or affect the date of a claim, since all claims are effective on the Monday of the week in which they are filed.

Claims center staff may be reached at (888) 209-8124, and telephone filing hours have been extended to 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Claims may also be filed online at labor.ny.gov.