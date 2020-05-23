What you need to know before hitting the beach in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Planning to spend Memorial Day weekend on a beach? The beach at Fair Haven Beach State Park is a go. The lakefront at Emerson Park, not so much.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that state parks could open beaches to the public for Memorial Day weekend with restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining 50% capacity and prohibiting contact sports like volleyball.

The beach at Fair Haven was scheduled to be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., said Fred Bonn, State Park Finger Lakes Regional Director. Long Point State Park near Aurora is also currently open and has access to a waterfront.

The stream-fed swimming pool in Fillmore Glen State Park, also in Cayuga County, isn't normally slated to open until mid-June, Bonn said.

Anyone visiting the Fair Haven beach should only go with members of their households, maintain 6 feet of distance from others and wear a mask if they're unable to follow that guideline, refrain from group activities and sit at least 10 feet apart while on the beach, according to the governor's order.