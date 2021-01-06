What you should know about Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

• Frontline high-risk public health workers who have contact with patients, including performing COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 lab specimens and those who are administering vaccinations.

• Home care workers and aides, hospice workers, personal care aides and consumer-directed personal care workers.

• Residents and staff of adult care facilities, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.

"At this time, the vaccine cannot be used for any other populations or groups other than those listed above," the health department said, which added that there is "limited amounts" of COVID-19 vaccine available.

To schedule an appointment for the vaccination clinic, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics." If you aren't eligible to receive the vaccine in this phase, the health department says do not schedule an appointment. You must show proof of eligibility — an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or a pay stub — at the vaccination clinic.

Anyone who is in mandatory isolation or quarantine won't be admitted into the vaccination clinic. If you feel ill on the day of the clinic, the health department asks you not to attend.