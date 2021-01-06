What you should know about Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Cayuga County Health Department has received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered at a clinic on Saturday.
The clinic is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. Appointments are required for those receiving the first dose of the vaccine.
The vaccine will be administered based on the state Department of Health's prioritization plan. The state is in phase 1A, which covers health care workers, emergency medical services personnel, medical examiners, coroners, funeral workers and ambulatory care providers.
Employees and residents of long-term care facilities and congregate facilities overseen by the state Office of Addiction Service and Support, Office of Mental Health and Office of People with Developmental Disabilities are also eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.
Other people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 1A include:
• All ambulatory and outpatient frontline high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care or are employed in a position in which they have direct contact with patients. This includes private medical practice employees, hospital-affiliated medical practices, public health clinics, specialty medical practices of all types, dental practices, dialysis workers, diagnostic and treatment centers, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, phlebotomists, behavioral health workers and student health workers.
• Frontline high-risk public health workers who have contact with patients, including performing COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 lab specimens and those who are administering vaccinations.
• Home care workers and aides, hospice workers, personal care aides and consumer-directed personal care workers.
• Residents and staff of adult care facilities, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.
"At this time, the vaccine cannot be used for any other populations or groups other than those listed above," the health department said, which added that there is "limited amounts" of COVID-19 vaccine available.
To schedule an appointment for the vaccination clinic, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics." If you aren't eligible to receive the vaccine in this phase, the health department says do not schedule an appointment. You must show proof of eligibility — an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or a pay stub — at the vaccination clinic.
Anyone who is in mandatory isolation or quarantine won't be admitted into the vaccination clinic. If you feel ill on the day of the clinic, the health department asks you not to attend.
When you arrive at the vaccination clinic, you should remain in your vehicle until your appointment. You must complete the vaccine eligibility attestation form prior to the clinic. The form can be found at forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.
Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. You will be required to stay for observation for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
More vaccination clinics will be held in the coming days, according to the health department.
