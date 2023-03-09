Eastern Lake Ontario, with 43 known shipwrecks and one aircraft, is on the verge of becoming a national marine sanctuary.

It has been a years-long process to reach this point. The effort has been supported by local governments, including Cayuga County, and New York state. If the sanctuary is established, the state will co-manage it with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, NOAA representatives detailed the proposed national marine sanctuary and gathered feedback from residents.

What is a national marine sanctuary?

A national marine sanctuary is established to "protect special places in America's ocean and Great Lakes waters," according to NOAA. There are 15 national marine sanctuaries and four, including Lake Ontario, in the designation process.

"We look at the communities, we look at the resources and we design our management approach based on that," said Ellen Brody, NOAA's Great Lakes regional coordinator. "There is not a standard size of a sanctuary and there are different resources that we protect, whether it's natural, cultural or both."

Brody added that it would be a "significant accomplishment" for NOAA if eastern Lake Ontario is designated as a national marine sanctuary. With Thunder Bay and Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast, there would be national marine sanctuaries in three of the five Great Lakes.

"We have a lot of NOAA resources and assets to share," she said. "We can tell the stories of how the Great Lakes contributed to American history and the movement of ships and such."

Proposed sanctuary

The national marine sanctuary in Lake Ontario would cover a 1,724-square-mile area. There are 43 known shipwrecks and one aircraft underwater in this territory. According to historical records, there are 20 potential shipwrecks and three aircraft.

NOAA considered two alternatives for the sanctuary, one of which included a portion of the St. Lawrence River. The agency decided against that plan because of concerns from various stakeholders, including the shipping industry.

Brody said the proposal recognizes "the national significance of this area's historical, archaeological and cultural resources." She added that eastern Lake Ontario "has a rich history, so we're very much looking forward to doing activities that recognize that."

The process

NOAA opened a nomination process for new national marine sanctuary designations. Four counties — Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne — and the city of Oswego partnered to nominate eastern Lake Ontario for national marine sanctuary status.

The nomination was accepted by NOAA, which initiated its designation procedures in 2019. That included public scoping with four meetings and a three-month comment period. A sanctuary advisory council was established in March 2020 — at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the council could not meet in person, it held 18 virtual meetings.

In 2021, NOAA released its draft environmental impact statement and draft management plan for the proposed sanctuary. The agency published a proposed rule on Jan. 19 — an important step in formally designating Lake Ontario as a national marine sanctuary. A public comment period to gather feedback on the proposed rule runs through March 20.

More information about the public comment period can be found at sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario.

Why?

Brody highlighted the benefits of a national marine sanctuary designation, including education and outreach and research and monitoring. She explained that because sanctuaries are underwater and difficult for people to access, they use different methods and technology to educate visitors about the waters.

There are other benefits, such as resource protection and tourism.

"We think of sanctuaries as places where people want to visit," Brody said. "People like to go to national parks. They like to go to national sanctuaries, so it does become a draw."

Community engagement and maritime heritage are also key parts of national marine sanctuaries.

Regulations

There are proposed regulations for the Lake Ontario national marine sanctuary, including a prohibition on damaging or altering sanctuary resources — a rule that would be consistent with New York state law, according to Brody — and a ban on anchoring on shipwreck sites. NOAA plans to install a mooring buoy system that would allow divers to access the shipwrecks.

Unlicensed use of tethered underwater mobile systems at shipwreck sites would be prohibited. There would be a permitting process for those interested in using these vehicles to explore shipwrecks.

Boating, diving and fishing would be allowed within the sanctuary's boundary. Brody said they do not intend to have an impact on recreational activities.

What's next?

NOAA will review public comments and then work on a final environmental impact statement, management plan and rule. Brody does not anticipate that there will be a lot of changes to the draft documents.

The sanctuary designation will take effect 45 days after the final rule is published. Brody estimates that the process will be completed in about a year.