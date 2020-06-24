'What's the plan?': Social justice town hall to be held in Auburn

A social justice town hall will take place Saturday in Auburn, the third community event to address institutional racism since the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police May 25.
However, the purpose of this event will be turning the talk of the previous two into action.
Taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, the event will be structured like a town hall meeting. A series of speakers, each with two minutes, will be asked to offer ideas for achieving social justice in the community. Those ideas will be used to develop a plan to help dismantle institutional racism on a local level, including the unconscious bias and microaggressions that perpetuate it. People can sign up to speak by emailing htcjpauburn@gmail.com. (Face masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be required.)
The event is being organized by the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace and the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP. Bill Berry Jr., chair of the center, said the ideas that are offered will be collected by a social justice task force consisting of members of that organization and the NAACP, as well as the city's Human Rights Commission, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Celebrate! Diverse Auburn and more. The task force was formed after the May 31 protest in downtown Auburn, Berry said, and it sponsored the June 6 demonstration at the heritage center.
But Saturday's event is neither a protest nor a demonstration, Berry said. That's because the task force wants to move beyond platitudes, and into a tangible plan of action.
"'Oh, we're going to end racism.' That sounds great, but let's get real with that," he said. "What's the plan to do that? These inspirational, aspirational messages no longer work."
Berry said Saturday's event is also much more locally minded than the previous two, which were organized in response to the recent deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.
And local institutions — elected offices, nonprofits, law enforcement — will be a major focus of the task force's plan. Berry would like to see it include ways of making sure those institutions follow through on what he called "lip service." Though they often say they're committed to social justice or diversity, the number of Black people who lead them, or work there, suggests otherwise, he said.
Berry also believes timetables and transparency are important to seeing institutions follow through on what they say. So is engaging segments of the community who support social justice, but don't feel comfortable voicing that support at events like Saturday's. Those are some of the reasons institutional racism persists, and Berry hopes the town hall leads to a plan that addresses them.
"This is going to lead to some very difficult dialogues," he said. "I'd like people to be able to come to those dialogues knowing they're respected, and that they respect the people they're talking to."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
