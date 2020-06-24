'What's the plan?': Social justice town hall to be held in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A social justice town hall will take place Saturday in Auburn, the third community event to address institutional racism since the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police May 25.

However, the purpose of this event will be turning the talk of the previous two into action.

Taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, the event will be structured like a town hall meeting. A series of speakers, each with two minutes, will be asked to offer ideas for achieving social justice in the community. Those ideas will be used to develop a plan to help dismantle institutional racism on a local level, including the unconscious bias and microaggressions that perpetuate it. People can sign up to speak by emailing htcjpauburn@gmail.com. (Face masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be required.)