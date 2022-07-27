Where — and what — you can smoke at the NY State Fair

The biggest change to the New York State Fair's smoking policy is where you can smoke.

The fair quietly posted on its website a map showing six designated smoking areas that will be in effect beginning with this year's fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.

The smoking areas are spread across the fairgrounds, with one near the main gate and another near the New York State Police exhibit. Two are in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, one is outside of the Expo Center and one is between gates 3 and 4 near Toyota Coliseum and the horse barns.

After the 2021 fair, officials launched a review of the smoking policy due to some fairgoers' use of marijuana. Troy Waffner, who was the fair director at the time, said that marijuana "was an issue" at the fair. New York state legalized recreational marijuana use last year.

The fair's old policy banned smoking in buildings, picnic areas, Chevy Court, the midway and at the 9/11 and veterans memorials. Smoking was permitted "in other general areas that are not prohibited by New York state law."

When the review was completed, the fair opted to ban smoking throughout most of the fairgrounds and establish designated areas. The change was made under Waffner, who left for a different state job in May.

The new smoking policy is addressed on the fair's frequently asked questions page.

"Smoking is prohibited by law inside the fair's buildings," the fair writes. "Beginning with the 2022 fair, smoking will only be allowed in one of several confined areas designated for smoking as seen on this map. Any product that is legal to smoke in New York State can be smoked in the designated area."

The latter part of the policy is also significant. It means that marijuana, along with tobacco products, can be smoked inside the fair's designated areas.

Fair officials view the designated areas as a compromise between an outright ban, which would mean no smoking would be allowed at the fair, and no policy change. They wanted to respond to complaints about marijuana usage and ensure that it's away from areas of the fair where children are present, namely the midway.