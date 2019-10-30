On Friday, "Harriet" opens at theaters nationwide — including one near the adopted hometown of the movie's iconic subject.
The first major motion picture about Harriet Tubman will be showing at the Auburn Movieplex in Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett at 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, according to Fandango. It will show at the same times Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3, with 1 p.m. matinees on those days as well.
The movie will not be at Track Cinema in Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. In a Facebook message, the theater said it won't be able to carry the film as long as distributor Focus Features requires.
Starring Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, "Harriet" tells the story of her 1849 escape from slavery in Maryland and subsequent return trips to free hundreds of slaves along the Underground Railroad. It also stars Leslie Odom Jr. as abolitionist William Still and Janelle Monáe as Philadelphia boarding house proprietor Marie Buchanan.
The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, was directed by Kasi Lemmons ("Eve's Bayou") from a script written by her and Gregory Allen Howard.
"She was actually a real life superhero," Lemmons said in an interview with The Citizen Oct. 23. "That is not an exaggeration."