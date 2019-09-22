AUBURN — Candidates for the contested seats on the Cayuga County Legislature participated in a forum discussion Wednesday night, touching on topics like economic development, jobs, the structure of county government and more.
The event, organized by the Auburn-Cayuga NAACP, Indivisible Cayuga, and the central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women, allowed residents to ask questions for the candidates for specific districts. It was the first such gathering of county lawmaker hopefuls this election season.
Here is a breakdown of the candidates' answers to several of the most-discussed topics.
County government structure
Following the May firing of then-Cayuga County Administrator J. Justin Woods, Legislators have been recently discussing whether changes to the structure of county government are now warranted. Switching away from the administrator form of executive leadership, dissolving the Department of Public Works, and changing the number of legislators have all come up in recent meetings.
District 8 candidate Hans Pecher, who is challenging Legislator Joseph DeForest to after his losing seat to him four years ago, said he felt the current number of legislators on the body is adequate.
Based on the upcoming U.S. Census, the county will be required to redraw legislative districts, but not necessarily change how many districts there are. While that’s a possibility, DeForest said it would be more important to make sure the district’s weighted voting system is equalized.
Currently, districts are assigned points based on population, leading to situations where legislation can pass with a minority of legislators voting in favor but with a majority of points.
“Wouldn’t it be great if each district’s vote counted the same as the other?” DeForest said.
Instead of changing the Legislature, Pecher said it would be better to change the leadership structure to an elected county executive through the development of a charter, saying doing so would stop the “monkey business” of firing administrators and paying severance packages, as has happened several times.
“I believe this form of government is the best form for a democratic society,” Pecher said.
Tom Adessa, Republican candidate for District 12, similarly supported switching to a county executive form of government, saying it would help reduce power struggles by taking the responsibility for hiring the executive out of legislators’ hands.
“That position reports to the voters, that’s the end of the story,” Adessa said.
One of the few legislators who voted against firing Woods without cause, DeForest noted that the county had invested a significant amount of time and money developing a framework to define the relationship between legislators, the administrator position, and department heads.
Tossing that framework out and trying to reinvent the wheel, he said, would not be helpful, adding that part of the current dysfunction could be blamed on the Legislature’s inability to adhere to that framework.
Tricia Ottley Kerr, also running for District 12, said addressing the county’s leadership issue became the top focus of her campaign after she began regularly attending legislative meetings earlier this year.
Like DeForest, she said that a system as complex as that framework should have been given more time to work. However the issue is addressed in the future, Kerr said, it should include continual, frequent benchmark assessments to determine what is working and what is not.
Economic development, jobs
A significant amount of discussion during the forum involved jobs and entrepreneurship in Cayuga County, especially civil service jobs.
One resident said that many of her friends, women of color with advanced degrees, were leaving the county because they could not find adequate jobs, which she partly attributed to civil service advertising not reaching enough different groups.
On the other side of things, Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer said county department heads often have difficulty getting enough applicants for civil service exams, and asked candidates for ideas on getting job seekers to bite.
Although Adessa said he felt the county was doing a good job dispersing its vacancy lists to an array of community organizations, he suggested developing a smartphone app that makes all the county’s job and exam listings easily available. He also suggested legislators reach out and sit down with community groups to find out exactly why people aren’t applying.
District 10 candidate Ed Darrow agreed, and said the county should follow in the footsteps of the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, who successfully saw an uptick in exam entrants after intensive recruitment efforts that involved minority community outreach and social media campaigns.
A former civil service commissioner for Auburn, Kerr said the civil service system is outdated in many ways. Compared to other jobs, the process of registering for an exam, waiting for results, and then, if successful, move to the interview stage is far too slow for many. Kerr suggested the county could provide workshops and skills training or refresher courses, and also increase outreach to minority communities.
Heidi Nightengale, up for election in District 10, said that relying on the strong connections of community networks in the county such as the Chamber of Commerce or the NAACP or any number of non-profits and neighborhood groups would be the most important factor in increasing applications.
Many of the ideas candidates suggested are already being implemented, according to District 14 incumbent Michael Didio, by Lisa Lippoldt, the county’s new human resources administrator. He praised her hiring as one of the Legislature’s best moves in recent days.
District 14 candidate Gwen Webber-McLeod said that, as an entrepreneur herself, helping new businesses succeed, especially those started by young people, is a focus of her campaign. To help those businesses, Webber-McLeod said the county’s economic development efforts would have to be able to keep up with the new, technology-focused style of such businesses.
Similarly, Nightengale said that while campaigning she’s come to learn there are a number of woman-run, “invisible” businesses operated out of homes within the district, and she would make it a priority to support those types of businesses through grants and other help.
The most important thing the county could do to help entrepreneurs, Darrow said, is get the word out about just how many services are available to businesses to help them succeed.
“So many people don’t know what is available in the city and in the county for them,” he said.
On that same topic, Maureen Riester, who just left the Cayuga Economic Development Agency to take over as the director of the county’s Employment and Training Department, asked candidates about how they would work toward economic development with CEDA and other agencies.
Webber-McLeod said she would partner with some of the area’s largest businesses, like Currier Plastics, to ensure that the county’s programs are helping teach the skills that workers need for such businesses. She also praised CEDA’s function as a one-stop-shop for businesses to get assistance.
“As an entrepreneur, the more I can go one place and get the resources I need, the better,” Webber-McLeod said.
Didio disagreed, saying he felt CEDA needed to be revamped. He said he felt the hard numbers of the agency’s work, like number of jobs created, are kept hidden from legislators and he was sick of hearing about distilleries or wineries being seemingly the only new businesses coming to the county.
Poverty
Another resident said that, despite a strong overall economy in the U.S., many people are still struggling, and asked what the District 10 candidates could do to help?
Nightengale said the district has both a high rate of free or reduced price lunches for students and a significant number of abandoned homes. She said legislators should work to meet face-to-face with constituents to learn how best to help them access existing county services.
She also said the district is the only one in Auburn without a full grocery store in walking distance, something that adversely affects residents’ health. She proposed partnering with not-for-profits to offer a shuttle for residents to get groceries.
Darrow said no one deserved to go hungry. However, he said he did not feel using taxpayer funds to offer new services was the way to go, saying Centro buses already provide a great service.
He added that he was often bothered to see people who don’t need the help taking advantage of the system when others actually need it more.
“The ones that need it, we need to get the information to them, the help to them,” he said.
A crowd member tried to ask Darrow a follow-up question, asking how he knew who did and didn’t need help. However, moderator Janet Reohr asked the questioner to speak with Darrow after the event to preserve the district-by-district format of questions.
Water quality
When asked, both Adessa and Kerr stressed the important of protecting the county’s water bodies, particularly Owasco Lake. They both said that Cayuga County cannot solve the problem alone, and more funding from the state and federal governments is needed.
Auburn's West End
Angela Daddabbo, with the Auburn Public Theater, asked Didio and Webber-McLeod about Bound West, a community initiative focused on revitalizing Auburn’s west end.
Didio praised the idea, saying the area has gotten little political help from the county in recent years. Taking the lead to show residents what the west end could be would be a good way to encourage action, he said.
Webber-McLeod said she believed the west end could experience the same kind of renaissance the city’s downtown has had if the area’s residents get involved.
Highway department
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, asked the District 8 candidates how they would deal with infrastructure, describing the county’s roads as “in shambles.”
Pecher said the problem seems to be that there isn’t enough money to go around for the highway department. He said the added expense brought by combining several of the county’s departments, including the highway division, into a Department of Public Works only added to that problem.
Floating an idea “off the top of his head,” he proposed dissolving the DPW and possibly contracting with town highway departments as a more cost-effective way of handling infrastructure.
Part of the problem, DeForest said, is the county has lacked a long-term plan for infrastructure for several years, despite such an idea being a frequent point of discussion. But Deputy DPW Director Carl Martel has recently been working to develop such a plan, DeForest said.
A similar forum discussion is scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Auburn High School Library for the candidates for Auburn mayor and city council.