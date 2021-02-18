Where Cayuga County residents are getting COVID-19 vaccine

The state's tracker has data on vaccinations administered in hospitals and nursing homes — 85% of nursing home residents and 89% of hospital workers in Cayuga County have been vaccinated. But it's unknown how many county residents have been vaccinated at pharmacies — and many of the pharmacies aren't disclosing that information.

Kinney Drugs has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations at its four Cayuga County locations (two in Auburn, one each in Moravia and Weedsport) since Jan. 14, according to the company. Each pharmacy receives 100 doses per week. Since the program began, the four pharmacies have administered 1,600 doses. Second doses are beginning this week.

Walgreens, which has two pharmacies in Auburn, did not confirm whether the Cayuga County stores are offering the vaccine. The company directed The Citizen to its website, where it lists that 10,700 doses have been allocated to 107 New York stores — an average of 100 per store.

Rite-Aid is also getting 100 doses for its participating stores, but like Walgreens, doesn't release a list of locations offering the vaccine and doesn't have store-level data. Rite-Aid on Grant Avenue in Auburn was one of the pharmacies Cuddy mentioned that has been offering the vaccine.