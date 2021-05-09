Where COVID-19 vaccination rates are highest, lowest in Cayuga County

Ten of the county's zip codes are below 50%. The worst is the 13024 zip code, which is specifically for Auburn Correctional Facility. The inmates at the prison are considered the population within this zip code. According to the state dashboard, 23 of the prison's 1,709 inmates have been vaccinated — a 1.3% vaccination rate.

Similar numbers aren't available for Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia. Unlike Auburn prison, Cayuga doesn't have its own zip code. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, believes that the vaccination numbers for the prison could be included in the data for the 13118 zip code, which includes Moravia.

Cuddy said the zip code data, which was recently provided to county health departments, could help them with reaching certain communities in need of the vaccine. But they would like to see more demographic data, specifically age breakdowns, to determine who they need to target.

One highlight for the county is its vaccination rate among older people. More than 70% of the county's residents age 65 and older have been vaccinated. In the 13021 zip code, which includes Auburn, the vaccination rate is 83.2% among the 65-plus population.