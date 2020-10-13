White-tailed deer in Cayuga County tests positive for rabies

Hunters are being reminded to take precautions after three rabid deer were found in the region in recent weeks, including one in Cayuga County.

The Cornell Wildlife Health Lab said in a statement that a white-tailed deer in Cayuga County with no apparent injuries was observed “thrashing around and unable to get to its feet.” A state Department of Environmental Conservation Officer euthanized the deer and submitted it to the state Wildlife Health Program at Cornell. A sample of the brain was sent to the state Department of Health's Wadsworth Center laboratory for testing, and the test came back positive for rabies, Cornell said.

A white-tailed buck that appeared thin and was approachable by humans was euthanized in Cortland Country on Oct. 1, Cornell said, and also tested positive for rabies. That animal was found "circling in a yard," and the Wildlife Health Lab said that appearing tame or being approachable, anorexia, and incoordination or restlessness are some of the clinical signs of rabies.

Another positive rabies case was recently discovered after a white-tailed deer was found "swimming weakly in a small pond" by concerned property owners in Ontario County.