White-tailed deer in Cayuga County tests positive for rabies

Hunters are being reminded to take precautions after three rabid deer were found in the region in recent weeks, including one in Cayuga County.
The Cornell Wildlife Health Lab said in a statement that a white-tailed deer in Cayuga County with no apparent injuries was observed “thrashing around and unable to get to its feet.” A state Department of Environmental Conservation Officer euthanized the deer and submitted it to the state Wildlife Health Program at Cornell. A sample of the brain was sent to the state Department of Health's Wadsworth Center laboratory for testing, and the test came back positive for rabies, Cornell said.
A white-tailed buck that appeared thin and was approachable by humans was euthanized in Cortland Country on Oct. 1, Cornell said, and also tested positive for rabies. That animal was found "circling in a yard," and the Wildlife Health Lab said that appearing tame or being approachable, anorexia, and incoordination or restlessness are some of the clinical signs of rabies.
Another positive rabies case was recently discovered after a white-tailed deer was found "swimming weakly in a small pond" by concerned property owners in Ontario County.
Cornell Wildlife Health Lab said that it’s important for hunters to remember that all mammals, including white-tailed deer, are susceptible to rabies.
"Rabies can cause neurologic signs, which can include balance problems, aggressiveness, lack of fear, and incoordination. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, meaning that it can be transmitted from animals to people," the lab said. "Fortunately, all people handling the deer were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of gloves."
Hunters are reminded to include disposable gloves in their gear to wear when field dressing or butchering deer. Rabies virus can be transmitted through the animal’s saliva and blood into an open wound, Cornell said, and people should not consume animals that appear abnormal. To report neurologic deer, contact a DEC Regional Wildlife Office.
