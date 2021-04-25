Why a trip to the nation's capital is so meaningful to Cayuga County veterans

More than 50 years after returning from Vietnam, Thomas Crawford still remembers the advice his commanding officer gave when his unit arrived in Providence, Rhode Island. Put on civilian clothes for the final leg of your journey home, they were told, to avoid being harassed by people angry about the war.
That experience in 1970 has stayed with Crawford the rest of his life, and it's one reason why a trip he took with dozens of other veterans in 2017 was so meaningful. When he was able to visit Washington, D.C., as part of the Cayuga County Operation Enduring Gratitude trip, Crawford and his fellow Vietnam veterans finally felt like heroes.
"People down there were shaking our hands and patting us on the back, and they gave us a welcome home that we never saw before," Crawford said last week.
Giving as many Cayuga County veterans that same experience is one reason Crawford has volunteered for Operation Enduring Gratitude, a local program that takes veterans on a three-day, all-expenses-paid bus trip to the nation's capital so they can see the war memorials that stand in their honor. For many who have gone on the first two trips, in 2012 and 2017, it was the first time seeing these sites in person.
The next trip is being planned for May 2022, and one of Operation Enduring Gratitude's biggest fundraisers to make the trip possible is taking place this spring. Organizers are bringing the Healing Field American flag display back to Auburn's Hoopes Park for Memorial Day weekend, with proceeds from sales of those flags going toward the next trip for veterans.
Operation Enduring Gratitude began organizing for its first trip in 2010. David Pappert, who helped start the program and has been a coordinator for all three trips, said the idea started at the Auburn Knights of Columbus center where many World War II veterans were members. The original thought was to raise money to send some of the veterans who had never seen the World War II memorial in Washington on a 24-hour trip that had been organized in Onondaga County, but they eventually realized they wanted to give the participants more time to see sites and get to know each other.
The result was a three-day, two-night trip that starts with an early-morning departure from Auburn on Friday, and concludes with their return on Sunday night.
And throughout the entire trip, the veterans are treated like superstars. On the way down, a huge celebration is held at a VFW post in Pennsylvania. A night-tour of Washington takes place after the arrive Friday, before a day of seeing monuments on the National Mall. A cruise on the Potomac River takes place Saturday night, and Sunday includes a Mass and a concluding visit to Arlington National Cemetery.
Pappert said providing the experience of meeting fellow veterans from Cayuga County and getting to know them is a main reasons for spreading Operation Enduring Gratitude over three days.
"People that were strangers on Friday morning are friends and looking forward to continue seeing each other by Sunday night," he said. "We've had quite a few people let us know it was life-changing for them."
That was the case for Crawford, who was a Navy combat engineer and served two Vietnam tours from 1968 to 1970.
"It was phenomenal," he said. "I still know every one of those guys."