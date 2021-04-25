Why a trip to the nation's capital is so meaningful to Cayuga County veterans

More than 50 years after returning from Vietnam, Thomas Crawford still remembers the advice his commanding officer gave when his unit arrived in Providence, Rhode Island. Put on civilian clothes for the final leg of your journey home, they were told, to avoid being harassed by people angry about the war.

That experience in 1970 has stayed with Crawford the rest of his life, and it's one reason why a trip he took with dozens of other veterans in 2017 was so meaningful. When he was able to visit Washington, D.C., as part of the Cayuga County Operation Enduring Gratitude trip, Crawford and his fellow Vietnam veterans finally felt like heroes.

"People down there were shaking our hands and patting us on the back, and they gave us a welcome home that we never saw before," Crawford said last week.