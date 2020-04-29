Why Auburn hospital, for now, won't be able to open for elective surgeries

"Some of the individual hospitals don't meet one of those tests and some of the counties haven't met that test, so that's why you see some of the differences in the regions just based on the hospitalizations of those specific regions," Malatras said.

After Cuomo's briefing, the governor's office told The Citizen that elective surgeries can't resume in Cayuga County because Auburn Community Hospital doesn't have enough bed capacity. The hospital has 14.67% of its total beds available and 21% open in its intensive care unit — both of which are under the 30% threshold set by the state.

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs for Auburn Community Hospital, said the hospital is working with the state Department of Health to "understand the criteria for reopening for elective surgeries and believe any issues with capacity and available beds in our ICU and other departments will be clarified soon."

A few weeks ago, Chadderdon continued, the hospital's management assembled a team to develop plans for resuming elective surgeries and other services. That team has been meeting regularly, he said, to formulate a strategy that includes strict safety guidelines for patients.