Why Cayuga County could miss out on up to $1M in state COVID funding

As COVID-19 cases rise in Cayuga County, it could benefit from $65 million in funding made available by the state to assist counties responding to the pandemic.

But the Cayuga County Legislature's recent action to oppose the state's mask-or-vaccine mandate could make the county ineligible to receive up to $1 million in funding.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the $65 million would be available for counties to cover a wide range of expenses, including staffing and other costs for vaccination clinics, COVID tests, mask distribution and public awareness campaigns. But to be eligible for the funding, counties must enforce the mask-or-vaccine mandate.

Under the mandate, indoor public venues, such as businesses, either must require customers to wear masks or request proof of vaccination. Local health departments are responsible for enforcing the directive.

The requirement is temporary. When Hochul first announced it, she said it would expire on Jan. 15. It has since been extended to Feb. 1.

There has been opposition to the mandate from other counties, but Cayuga initially said it would enforce the mask-or-vaccine requirement. Former Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in December that the county would take an educational approach to enforce the mandate. But businesses would be fined if there were repeat violations.

Now that Republicans won control of the Cayuga County Legislature, there is new leadership. David Gould, the former county sheriff, is the chairman of the legislature. At the body's reorganizational meeting on Jan. 1, a motion was made to oppose enforcing the mask mandate.

There wasn't a formal resolution introduced, but that could happen later this month when the legislature meets for its regular meeting. At a special Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Chris Palermo — the county attorney — offered his interpretation of the law. He does not think legislators can block the Cayuga County Health Department from enforcing the mask mandate.

But there is another way that lawmakers could influence the process: the health department's budget.

"They still control the money," Palermo said.

That was one concern raised by Keith Batman, president of the health board and a former county legislator, during the board meeting. When Dr. Brian Brundage, another member of the board, asked why any legislative resolution regarding mask mandate enforcement would matter to the board, Batman mentioned the potential financial impact to the health department.

"They do not have power not to enforce public health law but they have power to cut the budget of the health department," he said. "If there are members on (the health and human services committee) who take offense or umbrage or exception to the fact that they passed a resolution and this body and the public health director says, 'No, that's illegal. We're not going to do it,' there will be people that will react to do that, without question. And the reaction will be to try and control resources directed at the enforcement of public health."

Gould explained that the main concern among those who oppose enforcement is how it would affect businesses. Under the directive, businesses that don't comply with the mask-or-vaccine order could be fined.

When the state had a mask mandate in place from April 2020 to May 2021, more than 30 Cayuga County businesses were fined following health department inspections. But many of the businesses were fined $50 — the penalty for a first-time offense. There were a handful of businesses that committed repeat offenses and were fined larger amounts.

But Gould acknowledged in an interview with The Citizen this week that one of the issues legislators must weigh is how not enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate could cost them state funding. While that funding would cover enforcement costs, it could also be used for other expenses, such as COVID tests and vaccination clinics.

Gould said that Palermo is reviewing all of the recent directives and the rules regarding the funding that has been made available for enforcement and other COVID-related activities.

