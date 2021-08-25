Why Cayuga County is changing how it reports COVID-19 data

For months, the Cayuga County Health Department has reported COVID-19 cases based on a certain process.
On Wednesday, that approach changed.
The health department's situational updates will now include the total number of positive results available through the state's reporting system. This information is updated daily and provides a full count of positive cases, not just those who have been admitted into isolation.
Prior to implementing this change, the health department would release the number of new cases admitted. These are individuals whose results were shared with the department, and then an employee would contact them to place the positive case into isolation.
Once that process was completed, the department included the admissions in the new and active case counts. But that method doesn't give Cayuga County residents a full picture of what's happening with COVID-19.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy previewed the change at the county Board of Health meeting on Tuesday.
"We are going to try to report the number of new positives," she said. "We're working on the best way to present that."
One 24-hour period highlights why the change could be significant. In the example shared by Cuddy, from when the health department stopped working on Sunday to the start of the workday on Monday, there were 100 new cases. Under the department's old reporting method, that's not how the information would be shared with the public. Instead, they would provide the number of cases admitted, which would be a fraction of the actual new case total.
The true number of new cases may be irrelevant during periods of low transmission. But Cayuga County is in the midst of a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. The health department said that 42 cases were admitted into isolation and there were 25 positive test results received through the state laboratory reporting system on Monday. On Tuesday, there were 50 cases admitted into isolation and 18 positive test results received through the state system.
Of the 92 cases in isolation, 69 are unvaccinated and 23 are vaccinated.
There is another reason for the change. Cuddy explained that the health department has been dealing with individuals who test positive for COVID-19, but aren't responsive when they are contacted to be placed into isolation.
There is a two-day window for people to respond to the health department's calls. If they don't, then a driver delivers the isolation orders to the individual's residence.
Nancy Purdy, the health department's director of community health services, told the board that the lack of cooperation is a problem.
"We've had a much quicker turnover in getting all that data complete," she said. "But now that is the real roadblock."
In its latest situational update, the health department asked anyone who is positive and waiting for a call within two days of receiving their results to contact them at (315) 253-1560.
In other news:
• Three walk-in vaccination clinics will be held over the next two days.
Two clinics are scheduled for Thursday: From 1 to 2 p.m. at the Port Byron school district and 4 to 5 p.m. at Cato-Meridian Middle School. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinics.
The health department will hold a clinic from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at this clinic.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible to receive any of the vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is also available for children ages 12-17. Anyone under age 18 who gets the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
