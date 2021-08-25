Why Cayuga County is changing how it reports COVID-19 data

For months, the Cayuga County Health Department has reported COVID-19 cases based on a certain process.

On Wednesday, that approach changed.

The health department's situational updates will now include the total number of positive results available through the state's reporting system. This information is updated daily and provides a full count of positive cases, not just those who have been admitted into isolation.

Prior to implementing this change, the health department would release the number of new cases admitted. These are individuals whose results were shared with the department, and then an employee would contact them to place the positive case into isolation.

Once that process was completed, the department included the admissions in the new and active case counts. But that method doesn't give Cayuga County residents a full picture of what's happening with COVID-19.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy previewed the change at the county Board of Health meeting on Tuesday.

"We are going to try to report the number of new positives," she said. "We're working on the best way to present that."