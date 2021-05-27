Why Cayuga County is pushing to get young people vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools. A late afternoon clinic at Fingerlakes Mall. Messages reminding residents other places where they could get their shots.

With the countdown until the end of the school year, it's also a make-or-break time for the Cayuga County Health Department. They know it will get harder to vaccinate eligible children — individuals age 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine — once schools break for the summer.

But there's another reason for the vaccination effort. Many of the new COVID-19 cases have been found in younger age groups. Some of these new cases are children are under 12 and can't get the vaccine. Others are old enough to be eligible for the Pfizer shots.

A chart released by the health department shows the number of cases compared to the total population. Children under age 10 accounted for 18% of the new cases in the county from May 12-24, even though they make up 11% of the total population. Individuals age 10-19 comprise 12% of the county's population, but had 14% of the recent cases.