Why Cayuga County is pushing to get young people vaccinated
COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools. A late afternoon clinic at Fingerlakes Mall. Messages reminding residents other places where they could get their shots. 

With the countdown until the end of the school year, it's also a make-or-break time for the Cayuga County Health Department. They know it will get harder to vaccinate eligible children — individuals age 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine — once schools break for the summer. 

But there's another reason for the vaccination effort. Many of the new COVID-19 cases have been found in younger age groups. Some of these new cases are children are under 12 and can't get the vaccine. Others are old enough to be eligible for the Pfizer shots. 

A chart released by the health department shows the number of cases compared to the total population. Children under age 10 accounted for 18% of the new cases in the county from May 12-24, even though they make up 11% of the total population. Individuals age 10-19 comprise 12% of the county's population, but had 14% of the recent cases. 

One of the reasons those two age groups have about one-third of the new cases is that, until two weeks ago, children ages 12-15 weren't eligible for the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine has been available to 16- and 17-year-olds, but it required a separate approval process for the 12-15 age group. 

According to the state Department of Health, there has been progress in vaccinating Cayuga County's 12- to 15-year-olds. The state's vaccine tracker reveals that 682 local residents — nearly one-fifth of that age group's population in the county — have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 

That data likely factors in some of the vaccination clinics held this week at Cayuga County-area schools. The health department, along with East Hill Medical Center, set up clinics at schools to reach the eligible 12-17 age group.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 500 students who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They will receive their second doses of the vaccine in three weeks — before the school year ends. 

Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, said the department hopes that the clinics will help put the communities "in a really good place for summer." 

"We got summer camps that kids are going to be attending," she said. "There's summer school and then certainly there's sports camps. We're hopeful that vaccinating this population will help to decrease the community transmission of the virus." 

Overall, more than 40% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are highest among older age groups. Nearly 78% of residents age 65-74 are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. About 70% of residents age 75 and older are vaccinated. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

