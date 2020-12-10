 Skip to main content
COVID-19

Why Cayuga County uses different COVID-19 tests at its clinics

Rapid Covid-19 Testing 12.JPG

No-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

If you've been to both types of COVID-19 testing clinics offered by the Cayuga County Health Department, there is a key difference you may notice. 

The health department uses PCR tests at the clinics for symptomatic individuals, while rapid antigen tests are used at the clinics for asymptomatic residents. Both tests are administered by a health care professional inserting a swab into an individual's nose to collect a specimen. 

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, explained in an interview with The Citizen why the PCR tests are used for symptomatic individuals. PCR tests are considered the "gold standard" for COVID-19 tests because of their high accuracy rate. That's important for identifying people who may have the virus. 

While the rapid test results are available within minutes, the PCR tests are sent to a laboratory for analysis. The wait time for results vary, but it can take a few days. 

"Although it's a very good accuracy rate with the antigen tests, which is why we use them, the PCRs are even higher," Cuddy said. 

Cayuga County aims to hold symptomatic testing clinics every week. Cuddy credited Nancy Purdy, the health department's director of community health services, for organizing the clinics. The county is partnering with Auburn Community Hospital to hold another clinic for symptomatic individuals on Sunday. 

For the asymptomatic clinics, the health department is assisted by the county's Emergency Management Office and the state Department of Health. Cuddy said the state has helped by sending the cards needed to perform the rapid tests. Anyone who receives a rapid test is asked to stay on the premises for up to 30 minutes to get their results. 

There are different locations for the clinics and appointments are required. The health department has held the asymptomatic testing clinics at Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco, while the testing for symptomatic individuals is conducted at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. 

"We don't want people who may be symptomatic interacting with people who have no symptoms," Cuddy said, while also noting that there have been asymptomatic positive cases. 

There are challenges the health department must deal with when holding any testing clinic. They must have the appropriate staff to work the clinics, but resources are also limited. That's another reason why the PCR tests are reserved for symptomatic individuals because there's not a large supply available. 

Appointments are required for both types of clinics. That helps the health department maintain a safe number of people at the testing sites, while also ensuring they have enough resources to perform the tests. 

"We know there's a great demand for this and we're trying really hard to accommodate that demand," Cuddy said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

