Why Cayuga County uses different COVID-19 tests at its clinics

For the asymptomatic clinics, the health department is assisted by the county's Emergency Management Office and the state Department of Health. Cuddy said the state has helped by sending the cards needed to perform the rapid tests. Anyone who receives a rapid test is asked to stay on the premises for up to 30 minutes to get their results.

There are different locations for the clinics and appointments are required. The health department has held the asymptomatic testing clinics at Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco, while the testing for symptomatic individuals is conducted at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

"We don't want people who may be symptomatic interacting with people who have no symptoms," Cuddy said, while also noting that there have been asymptomatic positive cases.

There are challenges the health department must deal with when holding any testing clinic. They must have the appropriate staff to work the clinics, but resources are also limited. That's another reason why the PCR tests are reserved for symptomatic individuals because there's not a large supply available.

Appointments are required for both types of clinics. That helps the health department maintain a safe number of people at the testing sites, while also ensuring they have enough resources to perform the tests.