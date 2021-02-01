Why January was worst month of COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County

The recent data suggests the worst of this second wave is behind Cayuga County. There were 21 new cases admitted on Sunday, with another 40 awaiting admission into isolation. There are 338 people in quarantine, the lowest total in at least three months.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, is pleased that the positivity rate is decreasing. But other data points remain concerns.

"We're not seeing our deaths go down among our older population, particularly right now some who live in facilities," she said in a phone interview Friday. "We are seeing hospitalization numbers go down, but people are so very sick who are going to the hospital."

Cuddy urged the public not to become complacent because COVID-19 case numbers are dropping. The health department has repeatedly asked residents to wear masks in public, maintain social distancing and avoid social gatherings. Gatherings contributed to the rise in cases in Cayuga County.

There is some uncertainty with Cayuga County's position. Cuddy told The Citizen she feels like "I'm waiting for a shoe to drop."

"Is this going to be our new leveling out, or are we going to see another uptick?" she said.