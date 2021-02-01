Why January was worst month of COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County

Cayuga County did not set a record for most COVID-19 cases in a month, but in other ways January was its worst month of the pandemic.
According to the Cayuga County Health Department's situational updates, there were 2,010 confirmed cases in January — 14 shy of the record set in December (2,024). But it was the death toll, hospitalizations and positivity rate that made January worse than its predecessor.
The 59 virus-related deaths in January made it the deadliest month of the pandemic. Fifty-one of the fatalities involved nursing home residents — a tragic result of outbreaks occurring in separate facilities. The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn has at least 48 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has two COVID-related deaths.
Before January, Cayuga County had 24 deaths in the first 10 months of the pandemic. Fourteen of those deaths were in December.
Hospitalizations also spiked in January. On Jan. 18, there were 46 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The health department's count doesn't include residents who received treatment at hospitals outside of the county.
For the first few weeks of January, hospitalizations hovered around 40. But in the month's closing days, the number of patients being treated at the hospital shrunk. There were 17 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Jan. 30, the lowest since early December. The latest situational update released by the health department shows that there are 21 patients in the hospital, an increase of four in one day.
The best evidence of how Cayuga County's COVID-19 situation fluctuated in January is the active case tally. On Jan. 7, there were 1,095 positive cases in isolation — a massive number for a county of Cayuga's size. When combined with the 8,054 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case, nearly 12% of the county's population was directly affected by the virus.
After reaching that high point on Jan. 7, the county's active case count steadily declined. One week later, on Jan. 14, there were 788 active cases. By Jan. 21, it dropped to 468.
In its latest update, the health department reported 126 people in mandatory isolation. That's the lowest number of active cases since mid-November.
Along with active cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the positivity rate rose in January. The increase began in December when cases spiked after Thanksgiving. But it worsened after Christmas. The seven-day rolling average, according to the state Department of Health, reached a high of 13.4% on Jan. 3. On that same day, the daily positivity rate was 20.4% because 128 of the 626 residents tested had a positive COVID-19 result.
The positivity rate gradually decreased in the final few weeks of the month. By Jan. 21, it was 6.80% — about half of what it was earlier in the month. The state Department of Health reported that the positivity rate was 4.5% on Sunday, the final day of the month. It's the lowest seven-day rolling average since Dec. 1.
The recent data suggests the worst of this second wave is behind Cayuga County. There were 21 new cases admitted on Sunday, with another 40 awaiting admission into isolation. There are 338 people in quarantine, the lowest total in at least three months.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, is pleased that the positivity rate is decreasing. But other data points remain concerns.
"We're not seeing our deaths go down among our older population, particularly right now some who live in facilities," she said in a phone interview Friday. "We are seeing hospitalization numbers go down, but people are so very sick who are going to the hospital."
Cuddy urged the public not to become complacent because COVID-19 case numbers are dropping. The health department has repeatedly asked residents to wear masks in public, maintain social distancing and avoid social gatherings. Gatherings contributed to the rise in cases in Cayuga County.
There is some uncertainty with Cayuga County's position. Cuddy told The Citizen she feels like "I'm waiting for a shoe to drop."
"Is this going to be our new leveling out, or are we going to see another uptick?" she said.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 4,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. More than 82% of the cases and 88% of the deaths were reported in December and January.
