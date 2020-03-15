Why Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles schools will close before others in Onondaga County

"This decision was not made lightly, and we know the impact and hardship this will present for our families and community; however, the risks of the virus to our school and community necessitates closure at this time," said James Froio, superintendent of the Jordan-Elbridge school district.

School districts in several New York counties are closing after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order waiving the 180-day requirement. The state usually mandates districts to open at least 180 days in a school year to receive funding.

Other states, such as Ohio and Pennsylvania, have closed all schools. Cuomo has resisted calls to take similar action in New York. The state's policy has been that schools will close for at least 24 hours if a student or teacher at the school tests positive for the coronavirus. But school districts can close if there if counties, as Cayuga and Onondaga did, declare states of emergency.

There aren't any cases of the coronavirus in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. But the number of confirmed cases in New York has grown to at least 613. Two New Yorkers have died after contracting the virus.

Health officials are advising New York residents to wash their hands and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus. Cuomo on Sunday urged New Yorkers to stay home.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.