Wilcox: Changes coming to The Citizen's calendar of events

Live today on auburnpub.com is a new way for you to display your local events on the website and in The Citizen — a new, much nicer-looking way.
It's located at auburnpub.com/events, as well as the homepage. There, you'll be able to submit all your events through Evvnt, an online promotion service. (You'll have to create an account to use it.)
In addition to the basic details like time and place, Evvnt lets you include descriptions and add images. You can even pay to promote your events so they'll receive better placement.
The Citizen's corporate parent, Lee Enterprises, is converting the events calendars of all of its publications to this new system. We'll be maintaining The Citizen's current events calendar for a little while longer as we make that conversion. However, we ask that you begin using the new submission form at auburnpub.com/events as soon as possible. Soon, we will no longer accept event submissions the ways we previously did — namely emails, letters and the old submission form at auburnpub.com/calendar.
I know it will be an adjustment for all of us. But with so few events taking place due to COVID-19, it's an opportune time to make that adjustment. Evvnt lets you submit online events, too, so it's equipped for the "new normal" of social distancing. And when concerts, theater and sports return, the service will pull in a bigger regional selection of them than The Citizen's current events calendar.
Again, you can find everything you'll need to submit events at abuurnpub.com/events. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me at david.wilcox@lee.net.
Thank you for reading!
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net.
