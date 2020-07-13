Wilcox: Changes coming to The Citizen's calendar of events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Live today on auburnpub.com is a new way for you to display your local events on the website and in The Citizen — a new, much nicer-looking way.

It's located at auburnpub.com/events, as well as the homepage. There, you'll be able to submit all your events through Evvnt, an online promotion service. (You'll have to create an account to use it.)

In addition to the basic details like time and place, Evvnt lets you include descriptions and add images. You can even pay to promote your events so they'll receive better placement.

The Citizen's corporate parent, Lee Enterprises, is converting the events calendars of all of its publications to this new system. We'll be maintaining The Citizen's current events calendar for a little while longer as we make that conversion. However, we ask that you begin using the new submission form at auburnpub.com/events as soon as possible. Soon, we will no longer accept event submissions the ways we previously did — namely emails, letters and the old submission form at auburnpub.com/calendar.