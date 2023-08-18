David Wilcox, a longtime features editor and writer at The Citizen, has been named executive editor of the newspaper and its website, auburnpub.com, by the company's owner, Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises.

Wilcox, a SUNY Geneseo graduate who earned a master's degree at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, began working as a features writer at The Citizen in September 2006. A year later, he became the entertainment guide editor. In May 2009, he was elevated to features editor, a position he held for the last 14 years.

As features editor, he oversaw the publication of The Citizen's Go. and Lake Life sections. He also wrote stories about the local arts and entertainment scene, businesses and health.

Wilcox's work has been recognized in journalism competitions. He has won more than 30 awards in national and state contests hosted by the New York State Associated Press Association, New York News Publishers Association, Suburban Newspapers of America and Syracuse Press Club.

"I'm proud to pick up where Jeremy Boyer left off and continue this 207-year-old publication's legacy of informing the community about what's going on in Auburn and the Cayuga County area," Wilcox said. "Our staff may be small, but we will not stop working as hard as we can to break news, cover local government, profile interesting people, introduce new businesses, share the latest high school sports results and more."

"I've lived and worked in Auburn for almost 17 years now, and if there's one thing I've learned about this community, it's that there are always new stories to share. With your support, we look forward to finding them, hearing them and telling them in The Citizen and auburnpub.com."

Wilcox succeeds Boyer, who was The Citizen's executive editor for nearly 17 years until he left in July to take a job with The Post-Standard and syracuse.com.