William Darling, former pastor for northern Cayuga County Catholic parish, dies

“Even as a young man, Bill was always a very spiritual person. We often kidded him that he was the ‘spiritual director’ of our class,” added Father Joseph Hart, pastor of Brighton’s Our Lady Queen of Peace/St. Thomas More parishes, who was ordained along with Father Darling in 1973. “He made excellent use of his graduate work in spirituality at the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkeley to help seminarians at St. Bernard’s, people in need in the parishes in which he served and even himself as he struggled through the years with significant health concerns.”