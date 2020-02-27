William Foresman, prominent Auburn-area physician, dies at 53

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We will remember Dr. Foresman the way his colleagues and patients would talk about him. He was honest, kind, humble, and he inspired total confidence in those he cared for. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Foresman family."

Christopher R. Williamson, the chief operating officer at Associated Medical Professionals, expressed similar sentiments about Foresman's impact on the practice and the community.

"AMP has lost a beloved physician and outstanding provider. Dr. Foresman was very well respected in the community and by all of the staff and providers at AMP," Williamson said. "He has been an integral part of AMP ... as a model office and physician. He has left a major impact both personally and professionally on our practice, his patients and staff, the community and everyone who knew him.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family," Williamson added.

The AMP Auburn office will continue to operate, and the practice is in the process of reaching out to Foresman's patients.

"We ask patients who have an appointment scheduled with Dr. Foresman to allow AMP some time to contact you directly as we are in the process of transitioning your urological care to another qualified urologist at AMP Urology," Williamson said. "Letters will be mailed to Dr. Foresman’s patients. We appreciate everyone’s support during this difficult time."

