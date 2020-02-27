William Foresman, prominent Auburn-area physician, dies at 53

Dr. William Foresman, a urologist who practiced in Auburn for more than two decades and held multiple leadership positions in the medical community, died Sunday at the age of 53, according to an obituary submitted by his family.
Foresman, an Owasco resident who was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area, began practicing urology in 1998. He founded his own practice, Lake Region Urology, which he later merged with Associated Medical Professionals of NY, a regional urology group that operates in five counties.
During his career, Foresman also was on the medical staff at Auburn Community Hospital. He served as a president of the Cayuga County Medical Society, and actively worked with the Cayuga County Cancer Services Program, which included donating his time and skills to a free prostate cancer screening program.
At the hospital, Foresman served as chief of surgery and president of the medical staff. He also served on the hospital's board of trustees and the hospital foundation's board.
"Dr. Foresman will be missed by his patients, nurses, doctors, staff, and trustees at Auburn Community Hospital," ACH President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said. "Bill was always generous with his time not only with his patients but with his advocacy for Auburn Community Hospital."
"We will remember Dr. Foresman the way his colleagues and patients would talk about him. He was honest, kind, humble, and he inspired total confidence in those he cared for. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Foresman family."
Christopher R. Williamson, the chief operating officer at Associated Medical Professionals, expressed similar sentiments about Foresman's impact on the practice and the community.
"AMP has lost a beloved physician and outstanding provider. Dr. Foresman was very well respected in the community and by all of the staff and providers at AMP," Williamson said. "He has been an integral part of AMP ... as a model office and physician. He has left a major impact both personally and professionally on our practice, his patients and staff, the community and everyone who knew him.
"Our deepest condolences go out to his family," Williamson added.
The AMP Auburn office will continue to operate, and the practice is in the process of reaching out to Foresman's patients.
"We ask patients who have an appointment scheduled with Dr. Foresman to allow AMP some time to contact you directly as we are in the process of transitioning your urological care to another qualified urologist at AMP Urology," Williamson said. "Letters will be mailed to Dr. Foresman’s patients. We appreciate everyone’s support during this difficult time."