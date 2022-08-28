'Willing to help': Auburn group holds back-to-school shoe giveaway for children

AUBURN — Children were able to get new shoes for the upcoming school year thanks to an Auburn organization.

The Harriet Heritage Trekkers Crew in Auburn, part of the nonprofit GirlTrek, held a back-to-school sneaker giveaway at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center Saturday. The Harriet Heritage Trekkers name references Harriet Tubman, the famed abolitionist who spent most of her adult life in Auburn. GirlTrek is a nonprofit public health organization for Black women and girls.

The Rev. Paris Price, who founded the trekkers crew in 2021, said Saturday the group originally had around 200 pairs of shoes, and around 50-60 shoes had been given out. Shoe donations came in from all over Auburn and from the Syracuse Sole Steppers, another GirlTrek crew. Most of the donated shoes were new, but some had been gently used.

"The GirlTrek mission is to be of help in our communities. We are to be of help, we are to fight for the community as far as justice, as far as caring for our children, and so as part of our mission of GirlTrek, of caring for children and women, we figured this would be most beneficial for families, especially during this time of year when families are trying to stretch their earnings to get school supplies for kids," said Price, who is also the pastor of the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church. "And so we figured that this would be just beneficial to this community, to help those parents come and provide sneakers for their children."

Noting that the group had been collecting shoes just in August, Price this event was the crew's first annual sneaker drive, so they plan to hold more. With this giveaway being the first of a planned annual event, the group learned more about the right shoe sizes. Size 10-12 shoes went quickly Saturday, particularly for middle school boys. Price also said the group learned size 6-8 shoes were needed for middle school and elementary school girls.

"We learned, we took a list also, so that we're better prepared next year to meet the needs of the community," she said.

For the remaining shoes, another drive will be planned at some point.

The Harriet Heritage Trekkers are one of the GirlTrek crews in upstate New York. Vanessa Garrison, co-founder of the GirlTrek organization, spoke at the heritage center in March for an event celebrating Tubman's 200th birthday.

"GirlTrek is an international women’s non-profit health organization powered by the love and momentum of Black women everywhere walking out of their front doors in solidarity; GirlTrek unleashed a mass movement for health justice. Energized by the discipline of daily walking, we will collectively organize to shift policy, change systems and — at scale — solve the seemingly intractable problems facing our families," a news release from the heritage trekkers on Saturday's event said.

In addition to organizing a walking team, the Auburn group also mobilizes community members to support advocacy efforts and "lead a Civil Rights-inspired health movement." GirlTrek overall has over one million members.

"It's encouraging, that the world is still good," Price said of the donations. "It's encouraging that there are still people that understand that there's a lot of people out here in need of help and that they're willing to help."