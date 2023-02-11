SENNETT — An event that has raised money for different local organizations has grown in attendance over the last few weeks.

The Bartender Battle event was held for its sixth week at the Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett Saturday. Since Jan. 7, two people who are members of the club have served as bartenders for three hours every Saturday of the year so far, with tips going to a different local charitable entity.

This week, the two people partaking in the bartending battle were Kim Jones, who is currently the events manager at the Inns of Aurora and used to be the bar and restaurant manager of the golf club, and Tate Mason, who also used to work at the club. Their tips were set to go to the Auburn-based nonprofit KT Foundation.

Richard "Chef Flip" Taradejna, head chef of the 1925 Grill at the golf club, said the attendance for the bartenders event have improved each Saturday. He noted there were over $5,000 in donations on the fifth Saturday alone, and over $13,000 has been raised so far, with two more Saturdays still come to come in the eight-week event.

"I'm always amazed by the community's generosity," he said.

Taradejna said Fred Clark, vice president of the restaurant and bar department at the club, and Rocky McLaughlin, a member of the club's board of directors, came up with the bartending event. McLaughlin said the club has been happy to hold these events and to have assisted the organizations that have had money raised through the bartending battles over the last few weekends, such as the E. John Gavras Center.

Jones and Mason's experience at the club as they served as two of three people tending bar that afternoon, constantly moving the pour and serve drinks and take people's orders at the packed bar. Jones high-fived a patron at one point. Jones is a committee member for the KT Foundation and Mason is a foundation volunteer.

The KT Foundation is named after Kaiden Tubbert, an Auburn man who died of suicide at age 20 in March 2020. Rob Chapin, chair of the foundation who also used to be Tubberd's hockey coach, said Tubberd was an avid hockey player and lacrosse player at Auburn High School who later played lacrosse at Le Moyne College. A golf tournament has been held in Tubbert's honor every August since 2021, Chapin said, adding that the foundation at first raised money for suicide awareness and prevention but later branched out to raise money for other organizations such as Auburn Icehawks Hockey Club and Nick's Ride 4 Friends. Chapin, who is also Kim Jones' boyfriend, said he was happy to see people raise money in Tubbert's name.

"It's a great feeling, it's very fulfilling," Chapin said.

Shawn Ganey, who said he knew Tubbert and knows his father, Tim Tubbert, said Tubbert's passing was difficult. Ganey noted the Auburn hockey community, many of whom were at the event, is a tight-knight group and said he was glad to see people at the event.

"It just shows what Auburn is all about," Ganey said. "People willing to help everybody."

