Wind advisories cover Cayuga County-area through late Friday

Strong winds could cause some power outages and blow away unsecured objects on Friday in the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for the northern and southern halves of Cayuga County, along with all of Onondaga and Seneca counties.

Both advisories affecting Cayuga County are in effect through 11 p.m. Friday. In the southern half of Cayuga County, sustained west winds will reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. In the northern half, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the advisory said.

