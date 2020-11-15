Wind advisories include all of Cayuga County

Strong and gusty winds have prompted alerts for much of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County, from the National Weather Service on Sunday.

Wind advisories are in effect Sunday for southern and northern Cayuga County, with the NWS warning that conditions could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects and cause power outages. The agency also said conditions would be difficult for driving high-profile vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For southern Cayuga County, the advisory runs through 10 p.m. Sunday, with a forecast of sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph and gusts of 40 to 50 mph. That advisory also includes all of Yates, Seneca, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida and Cortland counties.

NWS said the strongest winds are expected between 4 and 7 p.m. on the highest terrain.

The southern Cayuga County advisory, which also includes Wayne and Oswego counties, runs through 1 am. Monday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are predicted.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for more information, and sign up for our weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters to have forecasts and alerts delivered to your email inbox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0