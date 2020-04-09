Wind advisory added to flood warning for northern Cayuga County
Fair Haven Flooding

Sandbags line a property on the shoreline of Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven in May 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Add a wind advisory to the severe weather alerts issued for northern Cayuga County.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a wind advisory for northern Cayuga, Orleans, Monroe and Wayne counties that's in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. The agency said west winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The wind advisory comes as an addition to a lakeshore flood warning for Friday that was already issued for northern Cayuga County and other areas along Lake Ontario's southern shore. That is in effect from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

"The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected," an alert said.

The public is asked to avoid piers, beaches, breakwaters and rock outcroppings, since waves are often larger than they appear and can wash people away. Significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions are expected.

