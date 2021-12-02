Wind advisory covers northern Cayuga County

Strong winds will move through central New York Thursday afternoon and evening, especially in the areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline, prompting a wind advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes northern Cayuga County and runs from 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday. NWS said 25 to 35 mph sustained winds and gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph are expected.

"The strongest winds will occur this afternoon into early this evening, especially in open areas near the Lake Ontario shoreline. ... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects," the weather agency said.

While the southern half of Cayuga County is not part of the advisory, sustained winds of 16 to 18 mph with gusts ranging from 28 to 31 mph are predicted for that area.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

