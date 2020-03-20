Wind advisory, lakeshore flood warning issued for Cayuga County

Strong winds with already-high lake levels have prompted some severe weather alerts for an area along the Lake Ontario shoreline that includes Cayuga County.

The National Weather Service has put out a lakeshore flood warning from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday for northern Cayuga County, Oswego and Wayne counties.

The agency said flooding is likely, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and other low-lying areas, and horeline erosion is expected.

"For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches!" NWS said. "Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions."

A wind advisory covers the same area, along with the rest of Cayuga County and Seneca and Onondaga counties. It's in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday. The agency said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and power lines, and cause difficulties for high-profile vehicles.

