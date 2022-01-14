Wind chill advisory, winter storm watch cover all of Cayuga County

Two punches of potentially dangerous winter weather are coming to the Cayuga County area this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories and winter storm watches for much of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County.

In the southern half of the county, a wind chill advisory runs from 7 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. Wind chill values as low as -20 degrees are predicted.

Temperatures will begin to rise a little later on Saturday, but a major snow storm is expected to pass through the region starting on Sunday afternoon. For southern Cayuga County, a winter storm watch includes a prediction of up to 7 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph runs from 5 p.m. Sunday until 5 p.m. Monday.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," NWS based in Binghamton said. "Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills overnight, temperatures on Saturday are expected to stay in the single digits above zero and then quickly fall back below zero overnight Sunday night. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing."

For northern Cayuga County, a wind chill advisory runs from 6 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday, with a winter storm watch running from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday. Wind chills as low as -15 to -20 degrees and up to 9 inches of snow are expected, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible Sunday night through Monday," NWS based in Buffalo said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday. ... This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. ... Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle for the upcoming heavy snow. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly."

