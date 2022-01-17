 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind gusts, blowing snow expected as Cayuga County winter storm warnings continue

While the heaviest snowfall from the holiday weekend winter storm has ended, difficult traveling conditions will continue into the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

In updated winter storm warnings posted late Monday morning, the agency said wind gusts of up to 45 mph in northern Cayuga County and 25 mph in southern Cayuga County are expected.

Those conditions, along with the potential for up to 4 inches of snowfall, will reduce visibility and increase the risk for power outages in parts of the region.

The northern Cayuga County winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, while the warning for the county's southern half expires at 5 p.m.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest details, including updated NWS alerts and interactive radar imagery.

