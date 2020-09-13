Windows in the way: COVID-19 policy distances Auburn nursing home residents, relatives

A resident's perspective

One of the residents of another Auburn nursing home says the state's COVID-19 visitation policy has been hard on them, too.

Betty Green, 79, is a resident at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Among the loved ones she hasn't seen face-to-face since March are her husband, four children, grandchildren and siblings, she told The Citizen Tuesday.

Green can see them through a window at the facility, but like most, she feels that's "just not the same." She can also see her family on FaceTime calls, but she finds it hard to focus on the conversation, she said.

For Green and her fellow residents, the state's visitation policy has been "one of the hardest things we're dealing with."

Still, Green continued, "I'd rather have overly cautious than not cautious enough." An employee of the facility tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

Green also considers herself fortunate because she can leave the Finger Lakes Center for Living for doctor's appointments, and ride to them with her daughter or granddaughter. Or they can meet at the office.

"It makes you want to go to the doctor's," she said.

Green, who is wheelchair-bound, also feels the nursing home's staff has been "awesome." Residents have no shortage of activities to occupy themselves, such as cards, crossword puzzles and bocce. Church services, both Protestant and Catholic, are also livestreamed at the facility. And she has a roommate for company, which many residents there don't.

"If I had to be someplace, I'm happy I'm here," she said.