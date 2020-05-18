Winner of Auburn's Seymour mansion to be revealed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The winner of Auburn's historic Seymour mansion will be announced this week.

City council will announce the winner, which it selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants, at its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21, according to real estate broker Michael DeRosa.

The meeting, which will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be viewed live at auburnny.gov/auburn-city-council/pages/channel.

DeRosa was hired by the city to market the mansion, which it acquired through tax foreclosure in June 2019. Located at 113 North St., the brick Victorian mansion was built in 1861 for the man whose name would become attached to it, Auburn City Hospital and Seymour Library founder James S. Seymour.

The city listed the dilapidated mansion for $50,000, but buyers also had to submit applications outlining their plans for restoring and using it, as well as their funding sources. DeRosa said the city received a total of 204 applications from all over the world, due in part to the mansion's viral coverage on social media, CNN and more.

+12 'It's just so beautiful': Netflix star submits offer for Auburn mansion AUBURN — The Victorian mansion at 113 North St. has commanded a lot of attention since it went on the market recently.