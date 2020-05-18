You are the owner of this article.
Winner of Auburn's Seymour mansion to be revealed
AUBURN

  • Updated
Seymour mansion 2

The Seymour mansion at 113 North St., Auburn. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

The winner of Auburn's historic Seymour mansion will be announced this week.

City council will announce the winner, which it selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants, at its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21, according to real estate broker Michael DeRosa.

The meeting, which will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be viewed live at auburnny.gov/auburn-city-council/pages/channel.

DeRosa was hired by the city to market the mansion, which it acquired through tax foreclosure in June 2019. Located at 113 North St., the brick Victorian mansion was built in 1861 for the man whose name would become attached to it, Auburn City Hospital and Seymour Library founder James S. Seymour.

The city listed the dilapidated mansion for $50,000, but buyers also had to submit applications outlining their plans for restoring and using it, as well as their funding sources. DeRosa said the city received a total of 204 applications from all over the world, due in part to the mansion's viral coverage on social media, CNN and more.

City council reviewed the applications and narrowed them down to five finalists, whom council interviewed in person. In March, DeRosa said three of the finalists have ties to Auburn, but don't live in New York. The other two live in New York, but not Auburn. Their proposed uses for the mansion are: private primary residence, bed and breakfast, multiple dwelling residence, event hall and home business office. Proposed restoration timelines ranged from three months to five years, and proposed renovation costs ranged from $50,000 to $3 million.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

