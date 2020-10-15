Winners of Auburn-based entrepreneurs' contest set for national competition

The two students who won Cayuga Community College's recent Young Entrepreneurs Academy competition are heading to the national competition this weekend.
Auburn Central School District student Johntae Smith and Union Springs Central District student Alexander Church co-created EZ Carries, which creates and provides products for people who have temporary or permanent mobility difficulties. They are developing their first product, the EZ-Carrier, which is a water bottle holder that attaches to crutches, walkers canes and wheelchairs. Smith, 12, and Church, 14, are set to put their pitch to the test on a national scale at the 12th annual Saunders Scholars National Conference & Competition on Saturday.
The young business partners came up with the idea at CCC's academy, a program in which students hold market research and work with instructors and local business leaders, then pitch their ideas to potential investors. A local investor panel named EZ-Carries the top business, earning it $1,000 in startup funding.
The national YEA! program began in 2004 to help middle and high school students develop entrepreneurial abilities by having them work with instructors and local business leaders.
According to a new release from CCC, Smith and Church are excited for the competition.
“We’ve dedicated ourselves to our business, whether it’s working on filing our patent or developing and selling more EZ-Carriers,” Church said. “The whole time, though, this competition has been on our mind, and we’ve spent the past few months preparing. We feel strong about it, but there’s definitely some nerves as well that come with it.”
Church and Smith are scheduled to present at the Saunders Competition at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Their presentation can be seen live on the Young Entrepreneurs Academy’s YouTube page, and a link to view the event is available at https://yeausa.org/about/saunders-scholars-2020. Those who want to vote for the People’s Choice Award can register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yea-12th-annual-saunders-scholars-competition-tickets-121950283581.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.