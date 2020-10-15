Winners of Auburn-based entrepreneurs' contest set for national competition

According to a new release from CCC, Smith and Church are excited for the competition.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to our business, whether it’s working on filing our patent or developing and selling more EZ-Carriers,” Church said. “The whole time, though, this competition has been on our mind, and we’ve spent the past few months preparing. We feel strong about it, but there’s definitely some nerves as well that come with it.”

Church and Smith are scheduled to present at the Saunders Competition at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Their presentation can be seen live on the Young Entrepreneurs Academy’s YouTube page, and a link to view the event is available at https://yeausa.org/about/saunders-scholars-2020. Those who want to vote for the People’s Choice Award can register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yea-12th-annual-saunders-scholars-competition-tickets-121950283581.

