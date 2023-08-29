One of two winning Take 5 tickets for Monday's evening drawing was sold in Auburn.

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Fastrac on Grant Avenue in Auburn. The other winning ticket was sold at Stewart's Shops in Saugerties, Ulster County.

The winning tickets are each worth $16,912.50.

Take 5 has two daily drawings, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. The five winning numbers are selected from a field of 1 through 39.

The winning numbers for Monday's evening drawing were 10, 13, 28, 34 and 38.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.