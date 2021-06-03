 Skip to main content
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Elbridge
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Elbridge

  • Updated
A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in central New York, according to the New York Lottery. 

The ticket Wednesday's drawing was purchased at Fastrac on West Main Street in the village of Elbridge. The winning ticket is worth $30,438.50. 

The winning numbers were 15, 18, 25, 30 and 38. 

A second winning ticket worth $30,438.50 was sold at Woodhaven Discount Wine & Liquor in Queens. 

The New York Lottery says the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot are 1 in 575,757. There are other prizes awarded for players who match at least two of the five numbers. 

Any winning Take 5 tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing. 

