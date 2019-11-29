A new batch of severe winter weather is expected for the Cayuga County area to end the holiday weekend and start the work week.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for areas that include all of Cayuga County from Sunday morning through Monday night.
For the southern half of Cayuga County, the NWS said heavy mixed precipitation could bring 5 to 9 inches of snowfall and a thin layer of ice accumulation.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday weekend travel and the morning commute on Monday," the agency wrote.
The storm is expected to start with snow and sleet on Sunday morning, changing to freezing rain in the afternoon and evening. Heavy, steady snow is then expected Sunday night into Monday.
In the northern half of the county, snow and sleet accumulation of 5 to 10 inches are predicted.
"Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly," the agency said.
