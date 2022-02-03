Winter storm update: Heaviest snowfall expected tonight in Cayuga County area

The National Weather Service has issued an update on the massive winter storm moving into the region today, with the latest predictions of 8 to 12 inches of snow for most of Cayuga County, but up to 18 inches in a few areas.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect through Friday afternoon for an area that includes all of Cayuga County. Visit auburn.com/weather for up-to-date NWS alerts and radar and read the NWS briefing below.

The agency expects the heaviest snowfall will move into central New York late Thursday afternoon and last into the night. Snowfall will range from 2 to 3 inches by 7 p.m., with 6 to 8 additional inches overnight.

