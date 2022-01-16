Winter storm update: Up to foot of snow, 40 mph wind gusts likely in Cayuga County

The massive winter storm moving up the East Coast is expected to deliver heavy snowfall and strong winds to the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has all of Cayuga County under a winter storm warning, starting Sunday night.

For southern Cayuga County, the warning runs from 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, with heavy mixed precipitation predicted. Total snowfall is expected to reach 7 to 10 inches, along with a light glaze of ice. Wind gusts should reach 35 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS' Binghamton office said in its alert. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... Snowfall rates tonight could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times."

The agency said people who must travel should have an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

In Cayuga County's northern half, the winter storm warning runs from 10 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Tuesday. The NWS' Buffalo office predicts 8 to 12 inches of snow and 40 mph wind gusts in that part of the county.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the agency said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest details, including NWS alerts and long- and short-range forecasts.

