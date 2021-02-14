Winter storm warning includes Cayuga County; up to 12 inches of snow predicted

AccuWeather takes a deep dive into what is a snow squall and why it can be one of the most dangerous issues for drivers in the winter.

The winter storm watches that covered the Cayuga County area have been upgraded to winter storm warnings, with as much as a foot of snow predicted for some parts of central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area that includes Seneca, southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties from 10 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Snowfall predictions in that area range from 8 to 12 inches.

A separate winter storm warning that includes northern Cayuga County runs from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, with snowfall predictions ranging from 6 to 11 inches

The agency said the heaviest snowfall is expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... The snow will come in multiple rounds with a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning."

