The National Weather Service has upgraded its alert for hazardous weather in the Cayuga County area.
The agency on Sunday night issued winter storm warnings for a large area of upstate New York that included all of Cayuga County, along with neighboring Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca and Wayne counties. Snow and mixed precipitation are expected, and travel conditions will be dangerous.
The warnings replace winter storm watches that had been issued earlier on Sunday.
A warning for northern Cayuga County runs from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The storm is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow in that area.
"Travel could be very difficult. Conditions will deteriorate during the day Monday, with the heaviest snowfall rates and worst travel from late Monday afternoon through late Monday night," NWS said.
In the southern half of the county, the winter storm warning runs from 1 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 6 to 9 inches of snow predicted.
