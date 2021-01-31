Winter storm watch covers southern Cayuga County

A major winter storm moving into the nation's Northeast is expected to bring some heavy snow to the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area that includes southern Cayuga County and all of Seneca and Onondaga counties. The watch runs from 10 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

While the heaviest snow is expected in areas to the south and east of Auburn, the agency said 6 to 12 inches could fall over the course of the storm in the counties covered by the watch.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... This will be a long duration event. Light snow falls for some locations tonight into Monday, but then snow may become heavy at times late Monday through Tuesday with areas of blowing snow," NWS said.

