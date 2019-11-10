A healthy blast of winter weather is coming to much of upstate New York this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas of the Finger Lakes and western New York region, including the northern half of Cayuga County. The watch runs from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The agency said the storm could bring 6 to 10 inches of snow, followed by cold temperatures and wind that could drop wind chills into the single-digits on Tuesday.
"Travel conditions will deteriorate during the day Monday, with the heaviest snowfall rates and worst travel from late Monday afternoon through late Monday night," the NWS said. "Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly."
