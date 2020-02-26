Winter storm watch, wind advisory cover Cayuga County area

After a few days of spring-like conditions in the Cayuga County area, more typical February weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service is predicting severe winter weather for portions of upstate New York starting Thursday, and while Cayuga County is not expected to be receive the worst of it, there will be an impact.

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Cayuga County from Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. Predictions of 7 to 14 inches of lake snow in the most persistent bands, along with winds gusting as high as 50 mph, have prompted the watch, which also includes all of Onondaga County.

Southern Cayuga County could also see several inches of snow, but it is not under the winter storm watch. There is, however, a wind advisory that goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and runs through 1 a.m. Friday. Gusts of up to 45 mph with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph could cause damage to structures and knock out power, the NWS said.

The weather system coming to upstate New York has prompted blizzard warnings in areas east of Lake Ontario and in the southwest region of the state.

For the latest weather details, including forecasts and any active NWS alerts, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

