Winter storm watches to start the weekend in Cayuga County

The next winter storm is expected to hit the Cayuga County area on Friday night, with as much as 8 inches predicted to fall by late Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.

For the watch covering southern Cayuga County, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday, the agency said most areas will get 3 to 6 inches of snow, but some localized accumulations of 8 inches are possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Plan on slippery road conditions with dangerously low visibilities in heavier lake effect snow bands," the agency said. "The most persistent lake effect snow bands will be focused on an area from northern Seneca County, through Cayuga County, and into western and southern Onondaga County, just west of Syracuse."

A winter storm watch for northern Cayuga County, running from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, is expected to bring 7 inches to that area.

For more weather information, visit auburnpub.com/weather. And sign up for daily forecasts and NWS alerts delivered to your email address with the weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0