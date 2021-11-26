Winter weather advisories continue through Saturday morning in Cayuga County

A combination of lake effect snow and strong wind gusts will make driving difficult throughout much of central New York on Friday night.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for an area that includes all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

In northern Cayuga County, the advisory runs through 10 a.m. Saturday, with predictions of 3 to 6 inches of lake effect snow in the most persistent bands and wind gusts up to 40 mph that could great reduce visibility.

In southern Cayuga County and Onondaga County, the advisory expires at 9 a.m., with the same snowfall and wind predictions.

"Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities," the agency said.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest alerts, forecasts and radar imagery. Sign up for local information delivered to your email address at auburnpub.com/newsletters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0