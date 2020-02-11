Winter weather advisories issued for Cayuga County

A new round of winter weather is expected to hit the Cayuga County area Wednesday night into Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County.
In the southern half of the county, an advisory runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches with a glaze of ice is predicted. In the northern half, the advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the NWS said.
