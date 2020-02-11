Winter weather advisories issued for Cayuga County

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County.

In the southern half of the county, an advisory runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches with a glaze of ice is predicted. In the northern half, the advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible.